SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bad Company is coming to perform at the Illinois State Fair.
Foghat will open for them when they take the Illinois Lottery grandstand stage Aug. 10.
Formed in 1973 with members Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Boz Burrell, and Simon Kirke, Bad Company was the first band signed to Zeppelin’s Swan Song label.
Their self-titled debut album went five times platinum.
Their hits include “Can’t Get Enough," “Rock Steady,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love," and more.
Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:
Saturday, August 10: Bad Company with Foghat
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
FREE Concert
Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We
Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50
Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75
Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55
Saturday, August 17: Shinedown
Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60
Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack
Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65