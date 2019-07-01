DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A badly injured woman was found in an alley in Decatur Sunday.
The 54-year-old Moweaqua woman had facial injuries so significant, she has been unable to speak so far and is being kept under sedation.
She was found in an alley in the 800 block of N. Water around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police said, while she has been unable to communicate with them yet due to her injuries, it appears she may have been beaten, hit by a car, or both.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department.