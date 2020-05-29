MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Bagelfest 2020 is canceled in Mattoon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angelia Burgett of Mattoon Tourism and Arts made the announcement Friday in a press release. The news comes after guidance came down from Gov. JB Pritzker related to large gatherings as part of the Restore Illinois plan.
"We know many will be disappointed in this decision, but it is truly out of our hands in this unprecedented time," Burgett said.
Burgett recognized dedicated volunteers and sponsors who put time in to help make Bagelfest happen each year. She said people should mark their calendars for July 14-17, 2021, when the event is planned to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.