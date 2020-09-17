CHICAGO (WAND) - A suspect in a shooting at Western Illinois University had bond set in court Thursday.
Kavion Poplous, 18, appeared in Cook County court Thursday. He is accused of shooting a WIU student, who was his roommate, Tuesday night in Thompson Hall. The residence hall was evacuated.
Poplous then turned himself in at a Chicago police precinct Wednesday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after the shooting.
WIU had closed its Macomb campus on Wednesday, with classes resuming Thursday, because the suspect was armed and at large at the time. Macomb Public Schools also closed Wednesday.
In his court appearance, bail was set at $1 million. Poplous is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The victim went to a hospital and was transferred to a different hospital, where he had surgery. His condition is unknown Thursday.
