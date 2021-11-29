Chicago, Ill (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey, (R) Xenia, scheduled a Monday morning news conference in Chicago to discuss gang and gun violence. A few hours earlier Bailey got a first-hand look at gun violence.
Sleeping on the roof of a Chicago church as part of Project Hood, a community effort to end gun violence, Bailey heard shots nearby at about 2 am. Bailey described what he heard.
“It was very, very close. About 100 yards,” the central Illinois State Senator said. “I heard this shrill screaming he’s been shot. He’s been shot and this went on for a few moments.”
Bailey pointed to gun violence across the state saying it needs to stop.
“This isn’t just a Chicago problem. This is becoming an every urban area problem. It’s taking place in Champaign, in Decatur, all over this state,” Bailey stated.
He says he plans to roll out a plan to bring law and order to Illinois.
