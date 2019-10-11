EAST EARL, Pa. (WAND) - A restaurant in Pennsylvania is going viral for making a life-size deer cake.
The realistic-looking creation was created by Shady Maple Smorgasbord. Since the bakery posted a picture of the cake online, it has been shared more than 5,600 times.
The cake is for a wedding. The bride and groom brought in antlers and requested the cake. It took over ten hours to make.
The head and neck were carved out of Styrofoam. The back part of the deer is cake. The creation was enough to feed 250 people.