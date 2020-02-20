DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An injured bald eagle that was brought to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur for treatment will be released back into the wild on Sunday.
ISP District 9 and Illinois Conservation Police were called to Interstate 55 at milepost 105 for the injured bird after it was hit by a car.
The eagle had head, wing and foot injuries.
Officers were able to get it into a cage and transport it to the Illinois Raptor Center.
It was named "Trooper Eagle."
The Illinois Raptor Center has been posting updates about the bird's condition.
The bird will be released in Springfield at Riverside Park Sunday at 1 p.m.