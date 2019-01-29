RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are investigating after bales of cardboard boxes caught fire next to a Walmart.
The News-Gazette reports crews came to the Rantoul Walmart before 8 a.m. Tuesday and found flames coming from about a half-dozen bales. Investigators say security video will likely be examined to figure out a cause, because the boxes placed on the southwest side of the store were not close to a likely fire source.
Fire Chief Ken Waters told the newspaper the situation was “a sloppy mess”, adding that foam used to put the fire out made it look like a “large snowball fight” happened. A backhoe had to tear through the pallets and get to the fire after it started.
The Walmart store did not take any damage.
Crews from Thomasboro’s fire department joined in the response effort, which involved two fire engines and a rescue unit.