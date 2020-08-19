CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Ball-Chatham school district has announced delays for the start of the school year to the final days of August.
Specific new start dates are different depending on if a student is taking part in a blended in-person/remote learning opinion or a fully remote option. Students in the blended model will have their first day in class on Aug. 31, 2020, while remote students will start on Friday, Aug. 28.
Schedules and teacher assignments will be available through the Skyward Family Access app by 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. Click here for the list of release dates by school.
Virtual and in-person students will be contacted by their principal to schedule a time to visit campus and learn about expectations for the new school year. Everyone must wear masks for these visits, which will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 26 or Thursday, Aug. 27.
More information from the district about meal service, transportation, the Skyward app and other topics can be found here. Ball-Chatham said it will require parents of in-person students to certify each day that their child is COVID-19 symptom free before they go on the bus or are dropped off at a school building. This can be done using Skyward.
The district voted 5-2 earlier in August to reject a proposal for all-remote learning.
