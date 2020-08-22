CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Ball-Chatham Board of Education met in an emergency session Saturday to decide how Glenwood High School should move forward with the coming fall semester.
The board approved the decision for all high school students to be taught virtually. 5 of the 7 board members voted in favor of virtual learning, the district said in a statement.
The district had originally planned to offer a hybrid learning model with a reduced number of students at school, as well as a virtual model for those uncomfortable with returning. The district decided that that was no longer possible.
Superintendent Dr. Douglas Ward said there will still be opportunities for students to get in-person tutoring or join small groups for labs or projects. They will be scheduled with teachers and will follow all safety guidelines. The district says GHS families keep their eyes on their inboxes for more information from GHS administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.