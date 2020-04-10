SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Ball-Chatham School District donated and delivered 275 ear savers made on 3D printers Friday at HSHS St John’s Hospital.
They are meant to prevent discomfort caused from wearing protective masks for a longer period of time.
The district plans on donating 750 total ear savers to the hospital once they are completed.
Bob Cox, instructional technology coordinator for the school district, used four 3D printers normally used in the STEM program at Glenwood Middle School to make the ear savers.