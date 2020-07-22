CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member of the Ball-Chatham School District has COVID-19, Sangamon County officials said.
This positive case happened in the last 24 hours, according to county spokesperson Jeff Wilhite. The school district is cleaning where the staff member has been.
A student in the same school district tested positive during the week of July 13.
