CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Ball-Chatham district leaders rejected a proposal to switch to all-remote learning and will stick with a hybrid plan.
On Monday night, the district voted 5-2 against a motion to have complete remote learning. Ball-Chatham will continue with its plan to have options for students of in-person plus remote and fully remote.
More to come.
