CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An inaugural balloon festival kicks off in Champaign on Friday.
The Champaign County Balloon Festival will host its first event from September 23–24 at Dodd's Park in Champaign.
The event is a fundraiser for a variety of children's services, creating experiences for the whole family, with a special emphasis on children with disabilities.
Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival.
Chris Diana, co-director, told WAND News the festival was years in the making. He and two other people started planning 5 years ago, but because of the pandemic the festival had to be pushed back.
"It's actually getting off the ground," he said.
Festival-goers will have access to a variety of events throughout the weekend, including a group balloon launch each day with up to 14 balloons participating. Tether Balloon rides will be available and provide unique opportunities for children with disabilities.
"A balloon festival is a naturally uplifting and joyful event, which we felt is in keeping with a message of hope and enthusiasm for the children with disabilities we are focusing on supporting – not to mention everyone else in the C-U area, where this will be a new and unique experience!" said Diana.
Later in the evening on Friday and Saturday, a balloon glow will light up the park. There is also a full carnival with rides, games, and treats for kids and adults who don't want to venture 150 ft. into the air.
There will also be a kids' tent featuring games and activities.
On Friday the balloon glow will start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. All of the events on Saturday start at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. Admission is $10, children 12 and under are free.
The event benefits 4 local non-profits that support children with disabilities: AMBUCS, Crisis Nursery, Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation, and Cunningham Children's Home.
To learn more, click here.
