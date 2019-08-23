LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Look up to the sky this weekend in Lincoln! Balloons over Route 66 is this Friday and Saturday.
Vibrant hot air balloons from across the country will launch at 6 p.m. Friday and again at 6:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
A balloon glow is scheduled between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 315 8th St. in Lincoln.
Plans for the following pilot launch sites:
- Chester-East Lincoln School (open space between playground equipment and 1500th St.) -- 1300 1500th St., Lincoln – Dean Carlton, Ryan Carlton, Tom Klitz
- Vacant lot between Walmart and United Community Bank/Heartland Community College -- 825 Malerich Dr., Lincoln -- Darrell Day, Jerry Garcia, Mike England, Dave Boesdorfer
- Mayfair Park (Mayfair subdivision is located off of N. Kickapoo St. across from Graue Chevrolet) – Deb Griest, Dennis Sutter, Tim Cloyd\
- 1500 N. McLean St., Lincoln (large commercial structure with massive side and rear yard) – Laurie Acuff, Greg Saul, Jared Miller, Mike Boylan
- Immanuel Lutheran Church – 1409 Pulaski St., Lincoln -- James Phelan, Jim Ireland, Jim Pearson, Alex Jonard
- Oasis – 2810 Woodlawn Rd., Lincoln – Al Reusch, Dan Reusch, Larry Owen
- 315 8th St., Lincoln (same site as Saturday PM glow) – Seth Goodman, Betsy Kleiss, Kurt Vitense
- Holmes residence -- 2601 5th St., Lincoln – Pat Brouillet, Jim House