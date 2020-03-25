DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - In these uncertain times, more and more summer events are being canceled due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Board of Directors for Balloons Over Vermilion announced they will not be having their annual event this year.
"It's unfortunate, it was a very difficult decision yesterday for 2020. We looked at many factors and we were talking about it for the past 2 weeks," said Pat O'Shaughnessy, Co-Chairman with Balloons Over Vermilion.
He says right now, it was not a time to ask businesses to support an event right now, while there are many human factors they are trying to deal with in their daily lives.
"Two or three main ones were trying to support our sponsors. Our event is totally supported by local sponsors who are mostly small business owners and individuals. They are struggling like everybody is to meet payroll for maybe some people that aren't working," he said.
The biggest additional issue that helped this decision was to avoid big gatherings, as they have been following the C-D-C guidelines.
"We're at the point where we would have to spend money to make the event happen and it's not fair to our sponsors," he said.
He says they will have an event in 2021.
"A lot of people have told us we are going to look forward, and we'll do something," he said.