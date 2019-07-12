DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The 4th annual hot air balloon festival kicks off on Friday with over 30 hot air balloons to try.
Visitors can treat themselves to balloon fly-outs, tethered rides, balloon school, food vendors, live music and much more.
Gates for the event open at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is at the Vermilion Regional Airport.
Tickets are $5 per person and guests 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking if $5 per vehicle.
Both nights will feature a laser light show immediately after the balloon glow. The event will also feature a kids zone with inflatables, bubbles and face painting.
For more information about Balloons over Vermilion, click here.