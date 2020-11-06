GEORGIA (WAND) - The state of Georgia will hold a recount of ballots. The Secretary of State in Georgia made the announcement Friday as the winner of the state's 15 Electoral College votes remains too close to call.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 2,000 votes. Both hold 49.4 percent.
In the past 50 years, few recounts have led to changes in the winners, NBC News reports.
The Trump campaign already announced it will request a recount in Wisconsin. Trump trails Biden by about 20,000 votes there. Wisconsin law allows for a candidate to request a recount if the margin in the race is within 1 percent.
In Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, recounts are permitted under state law.
In Arizona, recounts must be mandated by the state, as they are not permitted upon a candidate's request. There are no mandated recounts In North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia, but candidates may ask for them. And in Pennsylvania, a recount is mandated if a race is within a certain margin, and a candidate may also request a recount.
