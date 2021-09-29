DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Books like to Kill a Mockingbird, Of Mice and Men... and Harry Potter are all among America's most banned or challenged books.
This week is banned books week: it celebrates the freedom to read in America and brings attention to the censorship that occurs in places around the US still.
The American Library Association's Director for Intellectual Freedom shared her hope for this week themed "Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us".
"It's our hope that people participating in events around Banned Books week gain a deeper appreciation for our constitutional first amendment freedom to read...But also thinking deeply about how we do share, you know, sharing each other's stories creates a better community, a better world for everyone where we have empathy for other people's lives," Deborah Caldwell-Stone said.
There are displays for banned book week in local libraries like the Champaign and Decatur Library if you'd like to stop by.
The banned book list also includes: the Perks of Being a Wall Flower, the Catcher in the Rye, Thirteen Reasons Why, and Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl.
