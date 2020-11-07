(WAND) - Former President Barack Obama congratulated his former vice president Saturday, as Joe Biden was reported as the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Obama served alongside Biden for eight years in the White House. He called the election of his former VP and and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a "groundbreaking achievement".
“I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden," said Obama. "I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."
“In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen," said Obama. "And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory."
Obama said Biden will be able to handle all of the unprecedented obstacles ahead of him as President-elect.
“We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way," said Obama. "Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril."
“I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote," said Obama. "So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.