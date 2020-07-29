DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker laid out a plan that could result in temporarily closing businesses again.
That's if there is a rise in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates. Closing a business is something Tyronne Gilliam, a salon owner, does not wish to experience again after a stay-at-home order carried on for months.
"I feel like if we do our mask and continue to do the necessary precautions, I think everybody should be okay," Gillium said.
The state's plan if regions need to move backwards is broken down into three tiers. If there is a rise in a region's positivity rate, the percentage has to be or greater than 8 percent for more than three days. Plus, hospitals would have to see an increase of admissions and its capacity be limited.
Tier one is basically about reducing indoor capacities and limiting visitations. Tier two takes restrictions a step further. Indoor activities would be suspended and there would be temporary shutdowns. Businesses would go back to services like curbside pickup.
Tier three is more restrictive. It would suspend indoor dining and activities. Non-essential businesses would be suspended and offices would have to go back to operating remotely.
Pritzker said this a situation where the toughest choice is the safest to make.
"Let's take this opportunity to remind everyone that we are far from out of the woods," Pritzker said. "As much as I (would) like to (end) this virus, (it) isn't something we can wish away."
The threat of temporarily shutting down again looms over Gillium's head. The barber said he knows owners who lost their business and are dealing with financial woes. Gillium's barbershop Elevations has been open for two months. In order to keep businesses such as his running, Gillium suggested being smart about socializing with friends and family.
"You can never have the mindset 'it cannot happen to me,'" Gillum said.
As of Wednesday, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed regions three and six have a positivity rate of 2 percent and hospital admissions are stable. However, the Macon County Public Health administrator said there has been a slight increase in the county's positivity rate.
On Monday, the rate was 2.69%.
