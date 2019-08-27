(WAND) - A Barbie collection series that pays tribute to heroins in history added two new dolls this week.
Mattel released Rosa Parks and Sally Ride dolls to the collection. Each doll will feature education information about what the women did in history so kids can learn their story.
The dolls were made to honor these two pioneers. Each one is sculpted in their likeness to a real-life counterpart, according to Barbie's release.
Rosa Parks Barbie® Doll wears a floral dress under a smart wool coat. Included are glasses, gloves, a pillbox hat, and clutch accessories.
Sally Ride Barbie® Doll wears a blue flight suit, modeled after Sally’s own, with Challenger and NASA insignias. She comes with a headset accessory and removable helmet with American flag and NASA logo details.
The Inspiring Women series launched last year on International Women's Day and included Frida Kahlo, Mexican painting icon and Katherine Johnson, American mathematician who contributed to NASA.