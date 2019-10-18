MALIBU, Calif. (WAND) — "Come on Barbie, let's go party"...in Malibu!
There's an actual, life-size Barbie home of your dreams available for an exclusive stay in Malibu, California.
The listing is on Airbnb and lets you and up to three others stay at the three-story Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse. The cost, just $60 a night. Host, Barbie describes the home to be open for people to hang out and has ocean views.
The Barbie™ Malibu Dreamhouse. A one time, two night stay–Only on Airbnb. Book October 23 at 11:00am PDT. https://t.co/Tyy03xhjfk pic.twitter.com/Leu0aELZpO— Airbnb (@Airbnb) October 17, 2019
According to the site, the dreamhouse will be available for a two-night stay from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
And yep, there is a bit of a catch. The dreamhouse is only available for a one-time stay for up to four lucky guests.
It's a "once-in-a-lifetime" chance for any Barbie fans out there. Booking starts promptly at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23, so mark your calendars and set your alarms.
There is Wi-Fi, a kitchen, a hot tub, free parking on the premises, a movie theater, and a pool (waterslide not included). And the house is stocked with all the necessary amenities.
Check-in ranges from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and check-out is at 2 p.m. No parties, no smoking and no pets are allowed, unfortunately, even though Barbie loves all furry friends. The Airbnb post also says booking the house is not a contest.
There's no word if Barbie will open up her Dreamhouse for more stays in the future.