FORT MYERS, Fla. (WAND) – Deputies say a barefoot man stole a truck with two people trapped in a boat it was hauling.
WBBH reports the theft happened in Fort Myers Shores Monday night, moments after two business partners returned their boat to dry land. One of them, Anthony Franklin, told the station a man in a small boat came up behind them screaming and yelling. They asked him to move away.
The same man, 28-year-old Justin Pelfrey, is accused of getting into their Ford F-250 10 minutes later and starting to drive with Franklin and his business partner working on the boat. The victims say Pelfrey damaged his own vehicle when he put the truck in reverse.
The man with Franklin jumped from the boat and chased after Pelfrey, the station says, with Franklin still stuck.
“I thought I was going to die,” Franklin told WBBH.
Franklin was eventually able to jump out while the truck was moving. He used a Ford smartphone app to shut down the vehicle. Deputies say Pelfrey then started to run but was caught.
The suspect is charged with several felony counts, including one for grand theft of a vehicle. He is out of jail after paying bond.
Franklin says he’s working to figure out how much repairs for damage to his boat trailer will cost.