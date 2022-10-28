ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur.
Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from the barn was sent to Galesburg where it was refurbished and returned to the Heritage Center where it is being rebuilt with major work to be completed all day Saturday.
The Pennsylvania style barn will have spaces on the lower level for 6 draft horses and pens for livestock. Work on Saturday will be from 9am-5pm and is open to the public. Admission is $10 for adults while children under 14 are free. The Heritage Center is located on Route-133.
