SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses across the state are trying to figure out their next steps after the governor's decision to close all bars and restaurants until March 30.
Ryan Bandy, who owns Club Station House and Win, Lose or Draught, is preparing for how this will impact his businesses.
"Whether you agree with the governor's decision or not, he has our best intentions," Bandy said. "He didn't do this because he wanted to. He did this because he had to."
According to Bandy, his biggest concern is his employees.
"I'm able to continue paying my employees going forward," Bandy said.
Not every bar and restaurant can do the same. Barry Friedman, owner of the Alamo, said he will not be able to continue to pay his workers during this closure.
"I think about my employees, who aren't going to get paid for the next two weeks," Friedman said. "I'm going to try to do some repairs around the place. I think I'll do that and see if the employees want to come in and help do that."
Friedman, along with Bandy, said they fear this closure could extend past two weeks.
"I believe it's going to be longer than two weeks," Bandy said. "I'm preparing for it to be longer than two weeks."
Bandy hopes the state might be able to give some relief to these business owners.
"I'm hoping they will postpone any sales tax payments until this is all over with," Bandy said. "So number one, I can continue to pay my employees and then, of course, pay my other bills I'll still continue to have."
Although this will take a toll on businesses across the state, Bandy said people should do their part to help stop the spread of this virus.
"Support each other and do what we can to take the sword to this virus so it's gone and we can get through to the other side," Bandy said.