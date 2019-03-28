(WAND) – It’s opening day for America’s favorite pastime and parks across the country are taking action for those with a peanut allergy.
More and more parks are limiting the iconic snack in an effort to include those with the allergy.
Many major and minor league baseball teams have named specific game days as peanut free. Other teams have designated certain areas of the stadium as “peanut controlled.
That means there is a chance peanut particles or residue could be detected because nuts are survived in other areas of the open-air ballparks.
Allergists also recommend carrying disinfectant wipes for surfaces and emergency epinephrine, just in case.