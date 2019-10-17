DES MOINES, Iowa. (WAND) – A home that was about to go on the housing market hit a snag. The basement flooded with animal blood. A Bagley Iowa man said it was from a neighboring meat locker.
Nick Lestina of Bagley, Iowa, told NBC affiliate WHO-TV that the family of seven have been living next to Dahl’s Meat Locker for a decade and had no problems. The family discovered the animal blood in the basement after the Dahl’s had dumped an animal down a drain that is connected to their home’s pipes.
"Nobody wants to see that, smell that," Lestina told the station. "I wouldn't want that for anybody, to have that in their house."
The owners of the meat locker have offered to help with the cost of cleanup.
"We don't want to harm anybody. We're not bad people. We're trying to make a living, not enemies," Kaitlin Dahl told the Des Moines Register. The company is hoping a resolution can be reached out of court, according to the Register.
Many of the family’s belongings that were stored in the basement were destroyed.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigation.
The meat locker is working with department. They said on Oct. 3 they flushed animal blood from hogs and cattle they killed down a drain. It’s believed the drain is connected to the family home.
The owner is working on a solution so that blood and other materials are no longer discarded down the floor drains.