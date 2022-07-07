DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pain to Peace Decatur will host a Hoops for Victims event at Hess Park.
Hoops for Victims will be on July 23 at Hess Park in Decatur. Organizers said there will be a march at Noon and the game will start at 12:30 p.m.
"In Pain to Peace we have been doing a lot of things for the community and with the selfless gun violence that's been happening in Illinois and Macon County, we wanted to do something to show the parents and families that we are still looking and we are still caring," said Jay Boatman, co-organizer.
There will be a DJ, food, games, Mr. Softee and more. Organizers said they are still looking for teams to play. To learn more click here.
