OAKLAND, Ill. (WAND) – Two people face battery charges after a man ended up in the hospital.
Police say the aggravated battery happened on Jan. 5 at 26965 State Highway 133 in Oakland. The victim ended up at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind., after originally going to a Paris hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
The arrested parties include 30-year-old Hume man Eric Marcrum and 39-year-old James C. Arnold of Liberty Township, Ohio. Both of those men are charged with aggravated battery.
Police say they also arrested 32-year-old Tanya N. Petry of Middletown, Ohio, for failing to appear on a Coles County traffic warrant and 34-year-old Tiffany M. Toothman of Oakland for obstructing justice. The women are listed on the aggravated battery press release, but it’s unclear what role if any they played in the battery.
All four of the suspects are in custody in Coles County.