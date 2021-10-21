NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – Rivian has made a big splash in Normal with the start of production of its electric trucks. The state would like to see additional businesses come to the area with jobs to supply the startup vehicle maker.
“We want to attract battery manufacturers to this region. This is part of the corridor that we’re creating for electric vehicle manufacturing,” Governor Pritzker said during a visit to Heartland Community College on Thursday. “It is important for companies like Rivian as well as other electric vehicle manufacturers to have a partnership with an existing battery manufacturer and try to locate themselves nearby a battery manufacturer.”
In August U.S. Senator Dick Durbin told WAND News battery maker Samsung was looking at Bloomington-Normal for a possible plant location. The governor confirmed Samsung is a company the state has been in contact with.
Rivian has hired about 2,700 employees so far in 2021. They expect to hire an additional 500 by the end of the year. Several financial publications have indicated Rivian may produce some of it own battery cells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.