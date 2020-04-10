DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The coronavirus has all of America washing their hands, and cleaning surfaces we touch more. The goal is to stop the spread.
"Everyone is being more diligent to every single thing that they are touching,” Melissa Boldizar, President of Key Laboratory in Decatur said.
With the help of Boldizar and the lab, WAND tested five commonly tested surfaces: a debit card, a gas pump, a $20 bill, a steering wheel and a gas pump. We followed the instructions given to us by the lab and then dropped them off at the lab.
Boldizar also did her own testing of each items we swabbed, using her personal items. Before she began the testing, she created a hypothesis, just as any good scientist would.
She expected “the currency would be the dirtiest item.”
That was not the results we found. Boldizar’s personal $20 was clean with not one single bacteria colony growing on the petri dish.
"I was expecting in the thousands or the millions,” she said. “I had no idea because I have never swabbed currency before, but I was expecting in the high numbers."
While there were no bacteria on the bill Boldizar tested, her hypothesis was not wrong. The U.S. National Library of Medicine says money is one of the dirtiest items Americans touch, with millions of bacteria colonies. Boldizar describes a bacteria colony as “millions of cells of bacteria and they form a colony and that is how you see it on a petri dish."
The next dirtiest item tested was Boldizar’s personal cell phone. The phone she tested had 10 bacteria colonies, and that is low. The Library of Medicine recently found 17,000 bacteria colonies on the phones of high school students. There may be a reason why the phone Boldizar tested was so low.
"Everyone is being more diligent to every single thing that they are touching," she said.
Coming in as the third dirtiest item tested by Boldizar was her cell phone. It had 30 bacteria colonies. The National Center for Biotechnology Information predicts the average steering wheel has about 670 bacteria colonies on it.
The fourth dirtiest item tested was a gas pump. Of the one Boldizar tested, she got 170 bacteria colonies. That is beyond super low. Just a year ago, the website ecowatch.com found, on average, more than 2 million bacteria colonies on the gas pumps it tested. There may be a reason for why the test Boldizar did found such a low number.
"When pumping their own glass, they're wearing gloves or had just put sanitizer on so everyone is compounding the practice of sterilizing,” she said.
The dirtiest item tested was Boldizer’s debit card with 1,000 bacteria colonies growing on it.
"I don't know if sticking it inside the machine and so many other people are doing the same thing and there is contamination inside, but that is the hot spot of the things I swabbed,” she said
We couldn’t find a national average for bacteria colonies on debit cards, but the theme of our testing was cleanliness is alive and well in central Illinois.
As far as the items WAND swabbed themselves, not one bacteria colony was found growing on any of them.
"That is the nature of science,” Boldizar said. “Sometimes the experiment work, and sometimes they don't."
The testing done by Boldizar and WAND did not test for the coronavirus, but it was a good example of how important good hygiene is.
"Even after this epidemic is over, everyone will keep in the back of their minds about what they touch and be a little more diligent."
There are still a lot of unknowns about the COVID-19 virus, but we do know it can live on surfaces for a while. Research says it can live on metal and glass for up to five days. It can live on plastic for two to three days.