DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Buyer beware Americans are being scammed out of thousands of dollars in their hunt for the perfect pet.
"This is a major problem that has only gotten worse because of the pandemic,” Steve Baker, an International Investigation Specialist with the Better Business Bureau, said.
Baker said pet scams make up 24% of online scams reported to the BBB. In the past few months, his agency received 2,166 pet scam complaints, up from 700 during the same time in prior year.
"The internet is saturated with fake ads for fake pets that don't really exist,” he said.
In many cases, Baker said scammers are creating phony websites based off of legit ones and changing the contact information. On average, the typical scam vehicle is out about $700. Baker said once an initial payment is made by a victim, scammers request more money for things like travel insurance, or a non-existent COVID-19 complaint crate.
"The crooks are taking total advantage of the coronavirus,” Baker said. “They use that as an excuse as to why they can't meet in person. There has been a major demand for pets this year as you can imagine."
Tips for avoiding puppy scams:
- Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, its likely is a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another website.
- Avoid wiring money, or using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud.
- If you think you have been scammed or have found a suspicious website, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission. In Canada, contact the Canadian Antifraud Centre.
If you fall victim to an online scam, you should report it to them, and your local police department. Before you buy, you are also encouraged to check the website PetScams.com. They track fraudulent websites and pet scams.
