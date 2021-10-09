The Better Business Bureau is warning Chicago baseball fans Saturday that scammers are selling fake White Sox playoffs tickets.
Scammers use the excitement surrounding the postseason to try and sell you counterfeit tickets and merchandise, according to Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois
“There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers and the like, and unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs,” Bernas said.
With tickets mainly sold electronically, the BBB said tickets and QR codes required for entry may not be detected as fake until you get to the gate.
The BBB has gotten hundreds of complaints of ticket scams in the past year because of sporting events, concerts and theater performances.
Hundreds of complaints were also filed from customers buying counterfeit merchandise that appeared as official Major League Baseball apparel, the BBB said.
Here are some tips from the BBB to buy legitimate tickets:
- Buy tickets from a known source or the venue
- Look up ticket vendors through the BBB to check their legitimacy
- Know the refund policy before buying
- Use a credit card while purchasing for protection. Debit cards, wire transfers or cash transactions could cause for an additional loss of money
- Be aware of fake advertisements promoting cheap tickets
- Stay alert to high transaction fees on the final page of purchase. Some ticket sellers will collect personal information and sell tickets with extremely high fees to obtain more money without full transparency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.