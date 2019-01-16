CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Better Business Bureaus serving Central Illinois and Chicago and Northern Illinois are warning people about online retailers using fake addresses in Champaign-Urbana, Naperville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, TN, and West Chester Township, OH.
People have reported the shops do not deliver merchandise after it is purchased or they deliver products that are very poor quality or do not match up to how they are advertised.
The bureaus opened a joint investigation into the operation in November.
Together, they discovered at least 35 shops involved in this operation and another 16 that are inactive.
These shops sell discounted items like hunting and tactical apparel, tapestries, watches, vehicle accessories, and athletic wear.
They offer a 30-day refund policy for regularly priced items, but only advertise discounted merchandise. Discounted merchandise is not eligible for a refund.
As of Jan. 14, BBB locations in Illinois, Tennessee, and Nevada have received 87 total complaints against these businesses. Another 56 complaints are pending.
Active websites that have had complaints made against them include:
- Hunteroo.com
- Tacticaldeer.com
- Berzerkathletics.com
- Tapestryking.com
- Urbanmob.net
- Epictapestry.com
- Buffeagle.com
- Vehicle-king.com
- Dixon-leather.com
The online shops are using 18 addresses across Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, California, and Nevada. Many of these addresses are residential, according to Google Maps.