SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has awarded The Autism Clinic at Hope a $20,000 grant as part of BCBSIL’s latest round of giving aimed at helping the helpers.
The Autism Clinic at Hope will be able to purchase room dividers and additional personal protective equipment for therapists to continue supporting social distancing with the grant money.
With room dividers and PPE, Hope can continue to provide essential therapy services to as many children with autism as possible while maintaining the safest environment of care.
Hope children in 17 Illinois counties will receive life-changing therapies and experience no interruptions in care.
BCBSIL selected 175 organizations across Illinois with missions focused on access to care, hunger, shelter and behavioral health care, and COVID-19 health education and vaccine access to receive $20,000 grants as part of its COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund.
“A year into the pandemic and the health, economic and social impacts around Illinois are still great,” said Harmony Harrington, vice- president government and community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “We’re proud to be able to help so many organizations increase their capacity to help more people receive the help they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.