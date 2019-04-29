DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois is asking the City of Decatur to be more inclusive and supportive of African American businesses and publications.
The BCCI said African Americans make up 20 percent of Decatur's population. However, Decatur was recently ranked the 7th worst city for African Americans by U.S.A. Today.
The BCCI also said Decatur spends less than 0.01 percent with African American publications and businesses.
They are calling for more diversity and inclusion.
In a letter, they said they are asking for more support for:
- The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce
- The Decatur Branch of NAACP
- The Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce
- African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society Inc. museum
- The Chambers Publication