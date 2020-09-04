(WAND) - September is National Suicide Awareness Month, so the Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA Illiana Health Care System partnered up for the Be There Campaign.
According the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 17 veteran suicides per day. The Be There campaign focuses on reminding veterans and their loved ones that small actions can help veterans during tough times.
Dawn Whitcomb is a U.S. Navy veteran who knows the struggle a veteran can experience once they return from their service.
She said veterans often feel as if they have to act tough, so reaching out to family or other veterans can help ease a tough time.
"The biggest thing that a veteran can do is reach out, whether that be another veteran, especially if it can be another veteran, that can talk the same language," she said.
Dawn said veterans appreciate the support they have from friends and family. Some veterans may not seem like they struggle, but Dawn said checking up on those who might look OK is just as important.
The Be There Campaign has resources on how to best approach veterans that might be struggling. The campaign also allows loved ones to connect with licensed psychologists and social workers so they have the right guidance on how to motivate veterans to seek support.
Gunnar Edwards is a veteran who struggled for seven years. He said the support of the people around him allowed him to be alive today.
"Just for them to be there and have some kind of support is very important," Edwards said. "I know if I did not have some of the people that I have around me, I probably wouldn't be here."
The Be There Campaign reminds people of its hotline number, 1-800-273-8255, where veterans and their loved ones can call for 24/7 support.
For more information, visit this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.