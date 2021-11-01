CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County deputies have prepared comfort kits to give to children who go through distressing and traumatizing experiences.
The Bear Comfort Kits, prepared by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, can be distributed by deputies when they respond to calls for service that could be distressing for a child. Each child will get a teddy bear, a coloring book and a frisbee in the kit.
“Children can be exposed to a variety of distressing experiences, such as witnessing a medical emergency, being exposed to (a) violent situation, or being in a traffic accident,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “These Bear Comfort Kits are one way we are working toward mitigating that distress with involved children."
The kits will be kept in patrol vehicles, with deputies able to provide one any time they feel it is necessary.
