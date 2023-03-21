CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Beardstown Junior/ Senior High School went on a lockdown Tuesday morning after police responded to the area for a report of a man running with a weapon.
According to officials, the Beardstown Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jackson Street around 11:58 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say due to the close proximity to schools and school aged children the schools were contacted to go on lockdown.
This decision was made not to disrupt the learning environment, but to make sure students were never put in harms way. Police confirmed there was never any threat made towards the schools or the children.
The case is under investigation and at this time there is no known threat to the safety of the public.
Camera footage has been reviewed from many households, but authorities ask if anyone has security cameras and lives in the area please review any footage from 11:52a.m to 12:10p.m and call 217-323-3131 or 217-452-7718 with any information.
