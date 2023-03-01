CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Beardstown man has plead guilty to possession of child pornography.
Illinois State Police have arrested, Kyaw Tun, 37, for Possession of Child Pornography.
On Monday, Tun entered a guilty plea to the charges. He was placed on 30 months probation and sentenced to 60 days work release.
According to police, in August 2021, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning Kyaw B. Tun was distributing child pornography through an online platform.
ISP Agents along with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force gathered enough evidence supporting the arrest of Tun.
On October 25, 2022, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 1-count information, charging Tun with Possession of Child Pornography a Class 3 Felony.
The case is continued for review in August at 10 a.m.
