BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Beardstown Superintendent Michael Smith passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.
Beardstown CUSD #15 announced on Facebook that Smith passed away Saturday morning.
The district has not shared how he died.
School for Monday was cancelled in wake of the news and all events and practices for Monday are also cancelled.
Smith had been the superintendent of Beardstown CUSD since July 2021. Before that he served as superintendent at Tuscola CUSD and Oakland CUSD.
He received his master's degree from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate from McKendree University.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.