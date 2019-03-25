CHICAGO (WAND) – The Chicago Bears will open the 2019 NFL season at home against their longtime rival.
On Monday, the league announced an opening night matchup between the Bears and Green Bay Packers. The game will be televised on WAND-TV as part of NBC’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.
NBC Chicago reports the announcement came from NFL Media COO and Executive Vice President Hans Schroeder at the league’s annual meeting. Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey issued a statement voicing his excitement about the announcement.
“As an organization, we are thrilled to be kicking off the 100th season of football in the NFL,” he said. “As a charter franchise, we cannot think of a better way to begin our centennial season by hosting our longtime rival in prime time at Soldier Field.”
The Bears-Packers rivalry dates back to 1921 and is the oldest in league history.
The two teams met on opening night in 2018, and the upcoming season will mark the first time they opened against each other in back-to-back years since 1980 and 1981. Green Bay won the opening 2018 clash at home, but lost later in the season at Soldier Field. The Bears went on to win the NFC North.
The New England Patriots are expected to raise their Super Bowl 53 banner on NBC’s first Sunday Night Football game in 2019.