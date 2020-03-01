CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - It looks like Mitchell Trubisky will begin the 2020 campaign as the Bears starting quarterback, but not without a little competition.
League insiders, including ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, suggest the Bears are looking to add a veteran QB this offseason to push Trubisky.
Chase Daniel has backed up Trubisky the last two seasons.
According to NBC Chicago, General Manager Ryan Pace is still unsure whether the Bears will pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option that would keep him around through the 2021 season. They will have until May 30 to exercise Trubisky's option.
The Bears could pursue free agents such as Marcus Mariota or Case Keenum. NBC Sports Chicago also reported earlier this week that the Bears and Bengals have discussed a potential Andy Dalton trade.
The Bears freed up about 13.5 million after cutting cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel last month.
NFL free agency kicks off on March 18.