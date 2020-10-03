CHICAGO (WAND) - Now that the NFL has opted to move Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs due to COVID-19 concerns, the league announced that the Chicago Bears' game against the Indianapolis Colts has been moved to the late afternoon.
The Bears and Colts were originally set to kickoff at noon at Soldier Field, but now the game is set for 3.25 p.m.
The league postponed the Chiefs-Patriots game after several players tested positive for COVID-19. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was reportedly among the individuals who have tested positive for the virus, however the team is yet to confirm.
The NFL hopes to hold the game on either Monday or Tuesday, but the status of the game remains uncertain as the league awaits more test results from both teams.
