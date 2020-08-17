CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears said in a statement they will plan to not allow fans at Soldier Field - at least at first.
The franchise released a statement Monday saying its management partner, ASM Global, worked with the Chicago Park District and public health officials to determine if a safe strategy that follows Illinois, national and NFL guidelines for having a limited number of fans at games could be developed.
"After discussing a draft plan with city health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field," the statement said. "The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority."
The organization said it and the city will continue monitoring the environment of the COVID-19 pandemic and said both sides believe it is possible to have a sound plan allowing fans to return "once it is deemed safe and appropriate."
"Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans," the statement said.
Chicago Bears statement on fans at Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/uaUSxQJipx— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2020
