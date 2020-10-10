NFL: SEP 10 Falcons at Bears

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Soldier Field as Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons players warmup prior to a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears on September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

 Icon Sportswire

CHICAGO (WAND) - A Chicago Bears practice squad player has tested positive for COVID-19, several reports suggest.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news. The player has not been identified and the club has not confirmed the positive test.

According to Schefter and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, contact tracing is underway. The Bears facilities have been closed since Thursday night, when they beat the Buccaneers 20-19 at Soldier Field.

This marks the first positive test for the Bears since intake testing began. Practice squad players are not allowed on the sideline during games.

The Bears next game is Oct. 18 at the Panthers.

