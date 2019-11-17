LOS ANGELES (WAND) - In danger of falling to 4-6 and trailing the Los Angeles Rams 17-7, Bears head coach Matt Nagy decided to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of the game before their season defining drive.
Nagy elected to put in Chase Daniel with just over three minutes left in the 4th quarter. Daniel completed one of four passes as the Bears offense turned the ball over on downs, sealing the victory for the Rams.
Trubisky watched from the sideline after completing 24 of 43 passes with one touchdown and an interception.
Nagy was seen consoling Trubisky on the sideline before making the decision to put Daniel in.
Bears PR announced on Twitter that Trubisky exited the game due to a hip injury, although he seemingly didn't receive medical attention on the sideline.
The Bears will return to Soldier Field next week to take on the New York Giants.