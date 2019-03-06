CHICAGO (WAND) – Chris Blewitt is the latest kicker the Chicago Bears have signed.
Blewitt – yes, that’s actually his name – is now under contract with the team, according to NBC Chicago. The station cited the Chicago Tribune, which reported the Bears tried out several kickers at Halas Hall in early March.
At Pitt, Blewitt had a solid college career. He hit on 69.6 percent of field goal attempts and 97.1 percent of extra points in four seasons. In his final college season (2016), he connected on 10 of 17 field goals.
The Bears recently announced they released Cody Parkey, who had a game-winning field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles hit an upright and miss in the NFC Wild Card playoffs.
Blewitt doesn’t exactly have the job locked down, though. General Manager Ryan Pace says the team will have more than one contender for the job around at the start of July training camp.