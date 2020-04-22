DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday the Beautify Decatur Coalition celebrated Earth Day a little differently this year.
Usually the coalition would be out in full force planting flowers and beautifying business areas. However, with the stay at home order that isn't possible. The coalition instead launched its anti-litter campaign.
Community members are encouraged to throw on a pair of gloves and pickup trash when you go on a walk.
"We all want to take care of our homes and our great home is the Earth and our local home is the Decatur community and what better way to take care of it then to pick up trash and litter," said Jill Davis of the Beautify Decatur Coalition.
The group even put up a sign with a deer that says "Be a Deer, put it here." The sign is up on 22nd Street in Decatur.